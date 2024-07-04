ADVERTISEMENT

Four students suspended at Koyilandy college after alleged assault on Principal

Published - July 04, 2024 12:46 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Four Students’ Federation of India (SFI) activists have been suspended following the recent alleged assault on the Principal of Gurudeva College of Advanced Studies, Koyilandy.

According to sources, the suspended students are M.K. Theju Sunil (second year BBA), T.K. Theju Lakshmi (third year BBA), R.P. Amal Raj (second year BCom), and Abhishek S. Santhosh (second year BSc Psychology).

They were reportedly part of the group of students who wanted to set up a help desk on the campus on the first day of admissions to the four year undergraduate programme, on (July 1) Monday. The denial of permission reportedly led to the assault on Sunil Bhaskaran, Principal, by B.R. Abhinav, SFI Koyilandy area committee president, who is not a student of the college.

Mr. Abhinav has also accused Mr. Bhaskaran of assaulting him, and both of them have filed complaints with the police. The college has remained shut ever since.

On (July 2) Tuesday, SFI activists took out a protest march during which Navatej S. Mohan, area secretary, threatened to “break Mr. Bhaskaran’s legs”.

