Four people held with drugs at Koottupuzha Excise checkpost in Kannur

Gang attempted to smuggle in illegal items from Bengaluru

Gang attempted to smuggle in illegal items from Bengaluru

An Excise team arrested four people at Koottupuzha Excise checkpost in Kannur as they tried to smuggle in banned drugs in a car, on Sunday

About 11 grams of the methamphetamine drug and 250 grams of ganja were seized by Excise Inspector B. Anubabu and his team. The arrested are M. Shaheed M., 32, of Balkis Mahalil from Kozhikode, M. Muzammil, 32, from Chokli, C.K. Afzal, 26, from Pookom Thazhae in Panur, and C. Afzal, 26, from Kavumabadi in Tillankeri, who were coming from Bengaluru to Kerala.

The Excise team seized the car, mobile phones, and the OCB paper, used for rolling smoking drugs, from the gang.

Excise Preventive Officer M.P. Sajevan, Civil Excise Officer P. Jaleesh, Grade Preventive Officer P. Anish Kumar, and Civil Excise Officer P.S. Sivadasan were part of the team.