Four more recover from COVID-19 in Kozhikode

Four more people, including two natives of Kannur district, recovered from COVID-19 in Kozhikode district on Tuesday.

According to District Medical Officer V. Jayasree, 11 from Kozhikode and two each from Kannur and Kasaragod have been discharged so far. Twenty people from Kozhikode and two each from Kannur and Kasaragod were diagnosed with COVID-19 here. As many as 5,203 are under observation now as 2,291 people completed their observation cycle on Tuesday. Twenty-seven people are at the Government Medical College Hospital. Four people were discharged.

Officials said that facilities had been set up at the Government General Hospital, Kozhikode, and taluk hospitals at Vadakara, Nadapuram, and Koyilandy to collect body fluid samples of suspected patients. District Collector S. Sambasiva Rao said that ambulances at primary health centres could be used to transport patients to hospitals. Ward-level rapid response teams had been told to ensure that people who had returned from Naif area in Dubai, a COVID-19 hotspot, were under strict home quarantine.

Kind gesture

Meanwhile, a migrant labourer’s kind gesture has come in praise from the Chief Minister. Deshraj, a labourer from Rajasthan who is now staying at Kayyakkodi near Kuttiyadi, donated vegetable kits to a community kitchen in his area. He also donated vegetable kits to 550 other migrant labourers. Mr. Deshraj brought the vegetables from Karnataka after getting a special pass to do so. He reached Kayyakkodi 17 years ago at the age of 16. Right now, Mr. Deshraj is engaged in granite business and staying with his family here.