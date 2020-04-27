Four more persons discharged in Kozhikode

The number of people from Kozhikode who recovered from COVID-19 has gone up to 17, with four more being discharged from hospital on Monday.

According to District Medical Officer V. Jayasree, they belong to Eramala, Edachery, and Azhiyoor. Right now, six persons from the district and one each from Kannur and Tamil Nadu are undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital. The number of people under surveillance further came down to 1,019, with 143 more completing the observation cycle on Monday. Of them, 58 are at hospital.

Meanwhile, 50 of the body fluid samples collected from Thiruvallur, Azhiyoor, and parts of the Kozhikode Corporation turned negative for SARS-CoV-2. The samples were taken to find out the possibility of community spread and for research purposes. The samples were collected on April 21, 23, and 25.

Another 344 samples were taken on April 26 from Edachery, Azhiyoor, Eramala and Kodenchery grama panchayat and the Kozhikode Corporation. But the results are awaited, said a release.