Four more held in house attack case in Kozhikode

September 08, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - Kozhikode

It was on last Thursday that the house of a Pravasi youth was vandalised by the suspected drug traffickers

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested four more suspects who were allegedly involved in the attack on the house of a pravasi youth at Ambalamukku near Thamarasery in Kozhikode district. With this, eight persons, including the prime suspect, have been arrested in connection with the incident which took place last Thursday.

Kayyelikunnummal Ayoob, 35, V.K. Ashraf, 32, K. Mahesh Kumar, 44, and V.C. Sanoop, 24 were nabbed from their village hideouts on Friday evening.

According to the police, the eight-member gang attacked the house after the youth questioned the gang’s alleged attempt to make nearly 10 cents near the house into a haven of drug traffickers. They had also vandalised a few vehicles parked on the compound of the house.

Tension prevailed in the area as the gang also turned aggressive on the police squad that reached the location following complaints. The attackers had damaged police vehicles apart from pelting stones at officers. 

Noticing the incident, the Kerala Human Rights Commission had registered a case and sought a report from the Kozhikode Rural police about the initiatives taken to counter the menace of drug traffickers. The case would be considered at the panel’s next sitting at the Collectorate on September 29. 

