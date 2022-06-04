Four held on extortion charge
Detained from a hotel in Palakkad
The District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) on Friday arrested four persons who allegedly extorted ₹10 lakh from a Payyoli native by pretending to be police officers. The illegal act was reportedly committed in the name of an enforcement action by the accused K.P. Navas, Shajid Areepparambil, K.N. Subhash, and Jijo Lasser; they were nabbed from a luxury hotel in Palakkad. Iqbal Pilathara, another suspect in the incident that took place in a mall here on May 16, had already been under arrest.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.