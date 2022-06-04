Four held on extortion charge

Detained from a hotel in Palakkad

The District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) on Friday arrested four persons who allegedly extorted ₹10 lakh from a Payyoli native by pretending to be police officers. The illegal act was reportedly committed in the name of an enforcement action by the accused K.P. Navas, Shajid Areepparambil, K.N. Subhash, and Jijo Lasser; they were nabbed from a luxury hotel in Palakkad. Iqbal Pilathara, another suspect in the incident that took place in a mall here on May 16, had already been under arrest.