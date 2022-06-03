Four held on charge of robbing jewellery outlet in Kozhikode
Two of them were temporary staff with Postal department
The police on Thursday arrested a gang of four men on the charge of robbing a jewellery shop on S.M. Street here on May 27. P. Pranav, 29, K.P. Sarfas Ali, 22, M. Subeesh, 29, and P.V. Akhil, 28, were nabbed by a team led by Assistant Commissioner P. Bijuraj. According to the police, two of the arrested — Pranav and Subhash — were temporary employees with the Postal department. The alleged theft took place when the shop owner was away for Friday prayers at a nearby mosque. The investigation squad zeroed in on the suspects based on CCTV visuals. Police sources said the four had teamed up for the theft to lead an extravagant life.
