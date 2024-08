The Kozhikode City police arrested a gang of four robbers on August 23 (Friday), who were suspected of having involvement in multiple motorcycle theft cases in the city. The arrested were identified as Yasir Arafath, 27, Rajeesh Karaparamba, 38, P.K. Abhinav, 20, and Mohammed Adinan, 20. Police sources said that the gang primarily targeted motorcycles parked along the Kozhikode beach. Several duplicate keys were recovered from them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.