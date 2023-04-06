Four-day cultural fete, KAFE, begins in Kozhikode

April 06, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Kozhikode

A four-day fete featuring plays and cultural events kicked off in Kozhikode on Thursday with actor Padmapriya and singer Pushpavathi Poypadathu launching its logo at the Government Training College at Mananchira.

Titled Kerala Art Feast (KAFE) 2023, the festival is being organised by the city-based book publisher Insight Publica. Plays, Russian ballet, cultural lectures, debates, and music programmes are being organised at the training college and Freedom Square on the Kozhikode beach. As many as 37 plays are being staged as a mark of respect to veteran playwright Jayaprakash Kuloor.

Ms. Padmapriya said at the inaugural ceremony that Mr. Kuloor was one among the directors who instilled confidence in her.

M.V. Narayanan, Vice-Chancellor, Sree Sankaracharya University for Sanskrit, paid tributes to artist Vivan Sundaram, who passed away recently. Mr. Narayanan pointed out that artists like Sundaram had a clear political insight in their works. It was worthy of emulation at a time when fear was in the air and everyone was censoring themselves. Director V.K. Prakash, actors Prakash Bare and Jayaraj Warrier, and entrepreneur A.V. Anoop were present.

The inaugural event was followed by the staging of the play Palpayasam by school students from Payimbra in Kozhikode.

Eight Russian films will be screened on Saturday and Sunday as part of the festival in association with the Kerala Chalachitra Academy. Orange Marangalude Veedu, a film featuring the late Nedumudi Venu and P. Balachandran along with Mr. Kuloor too will be exhibited.

The event is being supported by Kerala Tourism, District Tourism Promotion Council, Kozhikode Corporation, Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society, Russian House in Thiruvananthapuram, and the Kerala State Financial Enterprises, among others.