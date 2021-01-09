Four CNG pumps to be opened in Kozhikode by February

Kozhikode

09 January 2021 02:26 IST

Work on pipeline laying begins in district

Construction work for the medium-density polyethylene (MDPE) pipeline for distribution of compressed natural gas to domestic units in Kozhikode district began at Ekaruur in Unnikulam grama panchayat.

Balussery MLA Purushan Kadalundi inaugurated work on the City Gas Distribution (CGD) project being implemented by Indian Oil-Adani Gas Pvt. Ltd. (IOAGPL), the joint venture of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and Adani Gas Limited (AGL).

By February, four CNG pumps will be established in the district. They will be at Nadakkavu, Chemmenchery, Ulliyeri, and Parambil Bazaar.

Officials said the project being implemented in eight districts was secure, cost-effective, and environment-friendly. Besides, round-the-clock service will be available.

In Kozhikode district, the first phase of the project involves laying of steel pipelines on the 25-km stretch from Ekaruur to Karanthur. The Central and State governments and local bodies are thus giving huge importance to the CGD project that will revolutionise the fuel sector, officials said.

The MDPE network along with associated facilities will provide CNG to industrial, commercial and domestic units. The plan is to set up more than 450 CNG stations to cater for the transportation sector.

Under the project, CNG stations in dealership model (dealer owned dealer operated - DODO) will be set up in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.