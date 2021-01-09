Four CNG pumps to be opened in Kozhikode by February

Construction work for the medium-density polyethylene (MDPE) pipeline for distribution of compressed natural gas to domestic units in Kozhikode district began at Ekaruur in Unnikulam grama panchayat.
Balussery MLA Purushan Kadalundi inaugurated work on the City Gas Distribution (CGD) project being implemented by Indian Oil-Adani Gas Pvt. Ltd. (IOAGPL), the joint venture of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and Adani Gas Limited (AGL).
By February, four CNG pumps will be established in the district. They will be at Nadakkavu, Chemmenchery, Ulliyeri, and Parambil Bazaar.
Officials said the project being implemented in eight districts was secure, cost-effective, and environment-friendly. Besides, round-the-clock service will be available.
In Kozhikode district, the first phase of the project involves laying of steel pipelines on the 25-km stretch from Ekaruur to Karanthur. The Central and State governments and local bodies are thus giving huge importance to the CGD project that will revolutionise the fuel sector, officials said.
The MDPE network along with associated facilities will provide CNG to industrial, commercial and domestic units. The plan is to set up more than 450 CNG stations to cater for the transportation sector.
Under the project, CNG stations in dealership model (dealer owned dealer operated - DODO) will be set up in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath