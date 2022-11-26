Four arrested at Pallikandy for protesting against STP project

November 26, 2022 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

The matter will be raised in the next Assembly session, says MLA

The Hindu Bureau

Police personnel trying to remove protestors from the site of the STP as they were trying to stop the construction work, at Pallikandy in Kozhikode on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Four persons were arrested at Pallikandy here on Saturday in connection with the public protest against the proposed sewage treatment plant (STP) in the locality.

ADVERTISEMENT

The construction of a compound wall around the proposed site, which was suspended on Friday due to a hartal called by the local protest committee, resumed on Saturday, and local residents had assembled at the site in protest. As they tried to stop the construction work, the police intervened and arrested four persons, who were later released.

Meanwhile, T. Siddique, MLA, visited the site and met protestors. Slamming the Kozhikode Corporation for being adamant on going ahead with the project in a thickly populated area, he said he would raise the matter in the Assembly session beginning on December 5.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On the other hand, the local protest committee accused the police of trying to provoke residents who had been staging a peaceful protest. “If they continue to create terror, we will intensify our protest,” said Faisal Pallikkandy, chairman of the protest committee.

The Corporation had resumed construction on Wednesday after the Kerala High Court lifted its order to maintain status quo at the site. The local protest committee had approached the court alleging that the site for the project was an encroachment on the Kallai river.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

waste management

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US