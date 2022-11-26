  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four arrested at Pallikandy for protesting against STP project

The matter will be raised in the next Assembly session, says MLA

November 26, 2022 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Police personnel trying to remove protestors from the site of the STP as they were trying to stop the construction work, at Pallikandy in Kozhikode on Saturday.

Police personnel trying to remove protestors from the site of the STP as they were trying to stop the construction work, at Pallikandy in Kozhikode on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Four persons were arrested at Pallikandy here on Saturday in connection with the public protest against the proposed sewage treatment plant (STP) in the locality.

The construction of a compound wall around the proposed site, which was suspended on Friday due to a hartal called by the local protest committee, resumed on Saturday, and local residents had assembled at the site in protest. As they tried to stop the construction work, the police intervened and arrested four persons, who were later released.

Meanwhile, T. Siddique, MLA, visited the site and met protestors. Slamming the Kozhikode Corporation for being adamant on going ahead with the project in a thickly populated area, he said he would raise the matter in the Assembly session beginning on December 5.

On the other hand, the local protest committee accused the police of trying to provoke residents who had been staging a peaceful protest. “If they continue to create terror, we will intensify our protest,” said Faisal Pallikkandy, chairman of the protest committee.

The Corporation had resumed construction on Wednesday after the Kerala High Court lifted its order to maintain status quo at the site. The local protest committee had approached the court alleging that the site for the project was an encroachment on the Kallai river.

Related Topics

waste management

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.