Four arrested at Pallikandy for protesting against STP project

November 26, 2022 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

Four persons were arrested at Pallikandy here on Saturday in connection with the public protest against the proposed sewage treatment plant (STP) in the locality.

The construction of a compound wall around the proposed site, which was suspended on Friday due to a hartal called by the local protest committee, resumed on Saturday, and local residents had assembled at the site in protest. As they tried to stop the construction work, the police intervened and arrested four persons, who were later released.

Meanwhile, T. Siddique, MLA, visited the site and met protestors. Slamming the Kozhikode Corporation for being adamant on going ahead with the project in a thickly populated area, he said he would raise the matter in the Assembly session beginning on December 5.

On the other hand, the local protest committee accused the police of trying to provoke residents who had been staging a peaceful protest. “If they continue to create terror, we will intensify our protest,” said Faisal Pallikkandy, chairman of the protest committee.

The Corporation had resumed construction on Wednesday after the Kerala High Court lifted its order to maintain status quo at the site. The local protest committee had approached the court alleging that the site for the project was an encroachment on the Kallai river.