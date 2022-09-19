Foundation stone laid for new police station building at Peruvannamuzhi

T.P. Ramakrishnan, MLA, unveiling a plaque to mark the foundation stone laying ceremony for the new police station building at Peruvannamuzhi on Monday. District Police Chief (Kozhikode Rural) R. Karuppasamy is seen.

The construction of a new building for the Peruvannamuzhi police station began here on Monday with Perambra MLA T.P. Ramakrishnan laying the foundation stone. Work on the three-storey building is likely to be completed in a year’s time, ending several decades of operation from rented buildings with limited facilities.

The proposal for a building for the station got a fillip when the Irrigation department handed over around 50 cents near the prominent ecotourism spot to the Home department. The government sanctioned ₹1.96 crore subsequent to the availability of a convenient spot for the project.

It was in 1997 that the police station started functioning from a rented building in the area catering for a wider rural population. Nearly five years ago, it was relocated to another rented facility located nearly three km from the newly identified spot.

“Police officers, including women, have been finding it difficult to adjust with the limited facilities at the rented building. The safekeeping of files and records too has been a challenge,” said a senior civil police officer at the station. He added that the limited parking space on the station premises was also a matter of worry.

Chakkittappara panchayat president K. Sunil presided over the ceremony. District Police Chief (Kozhikode Rural) R. Karuppasami, Assistant Superintendent of Police T.K. Vishnu Pratheep, and Station House Officer K. Sushir were present.