Foundation stone laid for Labyrinth Garden
Swami Chidanandapuri, director of Adwaithashramam, Kolathur, laid the foundation stone for the Labyrinth Garden by the Centre for Yoga and Holistic Wellness at the National Institute of Technology - Calicut. The Labyrinth Garden will come up near Aryabhatta Hall on the campus. It was designed by Amritha P.K. of the department of architecture and planning. Patanjali Yoga Research Centre director Unniraman Master, Rohini Suta Das of ISKCON, Mangalore, NIT-C Director Prasad Krishna and the Centre for Yoga and Holistic Wellness chairperson Kasturba A.K. were present.
