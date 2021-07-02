Foundation stone laid for kayaking centre at Pulikkayam

KOZHIKODE

02 July 2021 18:42 IST

Facility to help promote the rural water sports destination in Kozhikode district

Minister for Public Works and Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas on Friday laid the foundation stone for the proposed kayaking centre at Pulikkayam in Kodenchery panchayat on Friday. Thiruvambady MLA Linto Joseph chaired the event.

The completion of the new facility is expected to help promote the rural water sports destination among national and international kayaking enthusiasts and champions. Since the launch of the Malabar River Festival here, there has been demand to open a good kayaking centre that can help organisers host the annual kayaking event in keeping with international standards.

A portion of the sanctioned State government aid of ₹99.14 lakh will be used for the construction of the centre. Ramps will be constructed at the starting points of various whitewater kayaking spots at Pulikkayam, Kurumkayam, Meenthullippara and Arippara. The project work has been undertaken by the Kerala Electrical and Allied Engineering Company (KEL).

According to Tourism Department officials, Kozhikode district has hosted international kayaking events at the spot seven times. The participation of kayaking champions from across the world had been a great experience, that led stakeholders to think of better amenities and services at the rural tourism destination, they said.

The opening of the centre is also expected to encourage local kayaking enthusiasts prepare themselves for international events. Local trainees have also called for opening a rural kayaking academy, which is under the consideration of the State government.