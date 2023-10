October 06, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Kozhikode

Linto Joseph, MLA, on Friday, laid the foundation stone for a house to be constructed under the ‘Snehaveedu’ scheme of the Kerala NGO Union at Koombara. There will be five houses under the scheme in Kozhikode district for the financially backward families. According to NGO Union leaders, efforts are under way to construct 60 such houses across the State.