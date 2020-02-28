Fostering innovative science projects

The third edition of the Malabar Innovation Fest was kicked off at the Regional Science Centre (RSC) and Planetarium here on Saturday.

Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran opened the three-day event which is aimed at fostering innovative science ideas, projects and inventions.

An obstacle-avoiding robot presented by Mohammed Anseel and K.M. Amal from the RSC Innovation Club was one of the innovative projects which attracted the visitors on the first day. The mobile robot was designed in such a way as to avoid collision with unexpected objects with the support of ultrasonic sensors.

A candle power bank developed by students from Government Polytechnic College, Meenangadi, was another attraction. It can be charged without electricity. They came up with the innovative model as it could be used during emergency situations and unexpected power outage.

Effective waste segregation instruments, navigation aid for visually challenged persons, and air-conditioners with advanced features were among the other projects presented by students. A robot made by the RSC staff using electronic waste too drew the attraction of many visitors.

RSC will remain open up to 8.30 p.m. till the conclusion of the fest on March 1.