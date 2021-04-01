Foster communal amity, Kanthapuram tells parties

KOZHIKODE

01 April 2021 22:07 IST

Kerala’s enlightened cultural consciousness will not accept efforts to create turbulence in society, Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar, general secretary, All-India Jamiyyathul Ulama, has said.

He was delivering the convocation address at the 43rd anniversary of Markaz educational institutions here on Thursday.

Harmonious relations between different communities must be maintained more fruitfully in our society, the Musliyar said. “Political parties must work to bring their citizens to higher goals, both educationally and socially. No one should try to break the attachment between religions for any motive,” he said.

The Musliyar said there were still not enough educational institutions in Malabar for higher studies. These institutions should be set up commensurate with the population of each area to fulfil the Constitutional concept of equality among citizens. A total of 2,029 students from 21 States graduated as saquafis (graduates in Islamic studies).