Forum urges Collector to halt Kakkadampoyil quarrying

Leaders of a local action council which was recently formed to fight against the rampant quarrying in the ecologically sensitive Kakkadampoyil area have called upon the District Collector to address the concerns of the local residents.

In an online petition, they claimed that the quarry operators had flouted the district administration’s order restraining them from any further quarrying in the area in view of the recent landslips.

The action council leaders said that one large quarry that was now operational was located close to the Kakkadampoyil water theme park, which had been shut down by the authorities for environmental reasons.

Scientific study

They also complained that the area was not covered under any scientific study to assess the environmental impact or the threat being faced by large number of residents in the area. Even the newly constituted experts’ panel to look into the latest incidents of landslips and soil piping phenomenon too had failed to include this area in their studies, they claimed.

One of the action council leaders said the landslip hazard map by the Kerala government had projected Kakkadampoyil in the middle of high and moderate risk zones.

An independent panel of experts who visited the area had expressed their surprise on permitting such a venture in the environmentally sensitive area, he said.

The appeal was sent to the Collector ahead of their plan to move the Kerala High Court citing the rampant violations taking place in the environmentally sensitive region. They said the apathy shown by the officers responsible for action too would be exposed in the court with solid evidence.