Forum to meet Karnataka CM, Deputy CM, seeking justice for Maudany

May 24, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Malabar regional committee of the Kerala Citizen Forum for Maudany, a collective seeking judicial justice for jailed People’s Democratic Party (PDP) founder Abdul Nassar Maudany, has urged the new Congress government in Karnataka to correct the “politics of vendetta” pursued by the previous BJP dispensation.

Jafar Atholi, its general convener, told the media on Wednesday that Mr. Maudany’s health was in a critical condition. The PDP leader recently cancelled his plan to visit Kerala after the Supreme Court dismissed his plea to cancel the high cost for security, around ₹60 lakh, sought by the Karnataka Police, who will have to accompany him.

Mr. Maudany is now on bail in a case related to the 2008 Bengaluru blasts case, but not allowed to leave the Karnataka capital. Though the apex court had earlier relaxed his bail conditions to travel to his home State to visit his ailing father, the Karnataka government demanded that he pay for the police security.

Mr. Atholi said that the minorities and the backward classes had played a major role in the Congress victory in Karnataka as they wanted a secular government in power in the State. The new government should correct the stand taken by the BJP that Mr. Maudany should pay for his own security. Karat Razak, the former MLA and chairman of the forum, said the functionaries would visit Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to seek justice for Mr. Maudany.

Mr. Atholi said that seminars would be held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and, Kozhikode to express solidarity with the PDP leader. Former Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju would attend the seminar scheduled to be held at the Mohammed Abdur Rahiman Memorial Jubilee Hall in Kozhikode on May 31.