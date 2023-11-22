Forum seeks explanation for delay in Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu road development project

November 22, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu Road Action Committee has demanded explanation from the authorities regarding the slow progress of the road work, despite the government sanctioning funds for the project.

A meeting of the committee on Tuesday alleged that the delay was an election tactic, and that having to wait till the next election to realise a 16-year-old project was a pathetic state of affairs.

The Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu stretch of the Kozhikode-Kollegal national highway was proposed in 2007 in the State Budget. But the project was in limbo until 2012 when the action committee headed by historian M.G.S. Narayanan was formed. Public pressure had forced the then UDF government to sanction the initial ₹64 crore for the project. The LDF government later sanctioned the remaining ₹281 crore in seven years. Land acquisition for the project is nearly over. However, the acquisition of 0.16 hectares that belong to 12 persons is pending as they have moved court against it.

While the authorities claimed that the case would be settled, and that the work would begin soon, the committee alleged that no efforts had been made to clear the existing buildings in the acquired plots.

“The tender proceedings have not started. Utility services such as transformers, electric posts, telephone lines, water pipelines, and water tanks in the acquired land could be relocated before the tender proceedings. But there is no move in that direction,” action committee secretary M.P. Vasudevan said.

The committee pointed out that the authorities had a responsibility to explain to the public why the project was being delayed at this stage.