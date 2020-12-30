Fortune favours UDF in Azhiyoor

Kozhikode

30 December 2020 18:44 IST

LDF fails to seize power despite SDPI support

Despite the unexpected support of two Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) members and an Independent, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) could not seize power in Azhiyoor grama panchayat as fortune favoured the United Democratic Front (UDF) at the end of the draw to select winners as both the UDF and the LDF had eight members each at the time of the election on Wednesday.

Though the LDF-SDPI combine had actually nine members in effect, one of the LDF members who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 could not turn up for voting which eventually ended up in a tie. After the elections, the LDF and the UDF had secured six seats each. Of the 18 seats, others had secured five seats. The NDA too had won a seat.

Meanwhile, the newfound alliance of the LDF with the SDPI emerged as a hot topic of discussion. SDPI members Zeenath Basheer and Salim Punathil were the two who came in support of the LDF along with independent member K. Leela. The aim was to beat the rival front led by the Janakeeya Munnani comprising the Congress, the Indian Union Muslim league and the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India.

Advertising

Advertising

Responding to the rivals’ criticism, LDF spokespersons said there were no formal alliance or tie up with the SDPI. The SDPI members were independently supporting the LDF, they claimed.

Until 2010, Azhiyoor was a stronghold of the LDF. The UDF came to power here in 2010 and 2015. However, the entry of Loktantrik Janata Dal had helped the LDF assume power for a few years in the last term.