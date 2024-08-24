GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Formulation of policy to ensure safety of women in Malayalam film industry sought

People associated with the film industry in other States are now keenly observing the developments in Kerala, says State Women’s Commission Chairperson

Published - August 24, 2024 12:41 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
The seminar on ‘Women in workplace’ organised by the State Women’s Commission in Kozhikode on August 23 was attended by hundreds of women from different walks of life.

The seminar on ‘Women in workplace’ organised by the State Women’s Commission in Kozhikode on August 23 was attended by hundreds of women from different walks of life. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

State Women’s Commission Chairperson P. Satheedevi on August 23 (Friday) said she was hopeful of the speedy formulation of a comprehensive policy in the State, focused on ensuring the safety and protection of women in the Malayalam film industry in the wake of the Justice Hema Commission report.

Opening a State-level seminar on ‘Women in work place’ at the town hall, she said the Women’s Commission was also involved in a public interest litigation now under the consideration of the Kerala High Court seeking quick action on the basis of the Hema commission report.

“People associated with the film industry in other States are now keenly observing the developments in Kerala on this issue. It was following the demand of the Women in Cinema collective that prompted the State government to appoint Hema commission as part of the efforts to ensure a safe workspace for women artists in the film industry,” said Ms. Satheedevi.

Referring to the action taken against a prominent actor involved in a sexual assault case, she said the firm stance adopted by the Kerala Home Ministry prompted many women artistes to come forward and speak for their rights. She pointed out that it was the State’s Cultural Affairs department that took the initiative to establish internal committees in the film industry to handle grievances.

“There were incidents where the Women’s Commission had to intervene in complaints related to film shootings conducted without forming the committees. Our stance was to deny the registration of films if the committees were not formed,” said Ms. Satheedevi. She also added that there was opposition from various organizations against the decision to implement internal committees. Assistant Government Pleader K.K. Preetha introduced the topic for discussion. Women’s Commission director Shaji Sugunan, member P. Kunhayisha, Collector Snehil Kumar Singh and functionaries of various leading human rights’ forums were present.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / Kerala / Malayalam cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.