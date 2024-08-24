Formulation of policy to ensure safety of women in Malayalam film industry sought

State Women’s Commission Chairperson P. Satheedevi on August 23 (Friday) said she was hopeful of the speedy formulation of a comprehensive policy in the State, focused on ensuring the safety and protection of women in the Malayalam film industry in the wake of the Justice Hema Commission report.

Opening a State-level seminar on ‘Women in work place’ at the town hall, she said the Women’s Commission was also involved in a public interest litigation now under the consideration of the Kerala High Court seeking quick action on the basis of the Hema commission report.

“People associated with the film industry in other States are now keenly observing the developments in Kerala on this issue. It was following the demand of the Women in Cinema collective that prompted the State government to appoint Hema commission as part of the efforts to ensure a safe workspace for women artists in the film industry,” said Ms. Satheedevi.

Referring to the action taken against a prominent actor involved in a sexual assault case, she said the firm stance adopted by the Kerala Home Ministry prompted many women artistes to come forward and speak for their rights. She pointed out that it was the State’s Cultural Affairs department that took the initiative to establish internal committees in the film industry to handle grievances.

“There were incidents where the Women’s Commission had to intervene in complaints related to film shootings conducted without forming the committees. Our stance was to deny the registration of films if the committees were not formed,” said Ms. Satheedevi. She also added that there was opposition from various organizations against the decision to implement internal committees. Assistant Government Pleader K.K. Preetha introduced the topic for discussion. Women’s Commission director Shaji Sugunan, member P. Kunhayisha, Collector Snehil Kumar Singh and functionaries of various leading human rights’ forums were present.