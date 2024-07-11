Former teachers to bring out book on history of Guruvayoorappan College

The history of Zamorin’s Guruvayoorappan College, one of the oldest colleges in the Malabar region, is being brought out in the form of a book.

This is done by a trust formed by the former teachers of the college. Those behind the venture told the media on Thursday that the 600-odd pages would have articles written by former students and teachers that delve into the 147-year-old history of the institution. ‘Kerala Vidyasala’, the initial form of the college, was set up in 1877 by the then Zamorin, Manavikraman Raja. It was open to students from all religions in 1878. The college is all set to celebrate its 150th anniversary in 2027. The Zamorin had earlier started a Sanskrit college, reportedly for the first time in this part of the country, in 1821 itself.

The book will have different parts devoted to former students such as former Union Defence Minister V.K. Krishna Menon, former Union Finance Minister John Matthai, writers S.K. Pottekkattu and Akkitham, and former Chief Minister of Kerala C.H. Mohammed Koya, among others. It will also have articles on eminent personalities such as M.T. Vasudevan Nair, Justice V.R. Krishna Iyer, and reminiscences by former students, including historian M.G.S. Narayanan and academic M.N. Karassery. The book will have articles on science, literature, and theatre too.

