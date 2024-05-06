ADVERTISEMENT

Former RTO gets jail in disproportionate assets case

May 06, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Kozhikode

He was also slapped with a fine of ₹37.5 lakh

The Hindu Bureau

The Kozhikode vigilance court has sentenced a former Regional Transport Officer (RTO) to one year imprisonment in a case related to amassing of disproportionate assets. K. Hareendran, who was convicted in a case registered by the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (VACB), was also slapped with a fine of ₹37.5 lakh.

According to VACB officials, Hareendran was accused of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income during his tenure between 1989 and 2005 in various posts. The case was probed by a special cell of the VACB. Over eight acres of land registered in the name of his family members was also forfeited.

Vigilance Public Prosecutor V.K. Shylajan appeared for the prosecution. VACB officers I. Mohammed Aslam, K. Madhusoodanan, and T. Unnikrishnan were part of the investigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US