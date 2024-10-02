ADVERTISEMENT

Former Orphanage Control Board chairman Pareekutty Haji passes away

Published - October 02, 2024 07:34 pm IST - Kozhikode

He was laid to rest at the Kakkadan Chalil Juma Masjid graveyard on Tuesday night

The Hindu Bureau

T.K. Pareekutty Haji, former chairman of the Orphanage Control Board and the founding member of Koduvally Muslim Orphanage, passed away at his house near Nadakkavu in Kozhikode on Tuesday. He was 101.

Pareekutty Haji, who was the president of Koduvally grama panchayat for five years from 1960, had held key positions in various prominent organisations. It was during his tenure as president that the Koduvally panchayat witnessed a major leap in the development of roads and bridges.          

In 1978, he initiated steps for an orphanage at Koduvally. He was also instrumental in placing coin boxes in thousands of local houses to mobilise funds for the orphanage children. As a result of his dedicated service, the orphanage won national recognition in 1992 as the best child welfare institution.

Pareekutty Haji was also among those who fought for the speedy development of Karipur international airport in its initial days. Even while scaling the heights of business, he was keen to get involved in various community services and welfare of the poor. He was laid to rest at the Kakkadan Chalil Juma Masjid graveyard on Tuesday night.

