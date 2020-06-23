Former Kozhikode Mayor dead

Kozhikode Corporation former Mayor U.T. Rajan, 70, passed away here early morning on Tuesday. He was undergoing treatment for heart ailment at Cooperative Hospital in the city.
A lawyer by profession, Mr. Rajan took charge as Kozhikode Mayor in 1990 when he became elected as the party leader of the Congress (S), which was part of the Left Democratic Front then. Later, he also represented the United Democratic Front in the corporation council. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2019.
Son of freedom fighter U.T. Appu Vaidyar and Chiruthakkutti, he started his political career with the Kerala Students Union. He was an office-bearer of Calicut University students union as a law student.
He was also a social worker and headed the U.T. Thithin Raj Charitable Trust which he started in memory of his late son.
His body was kept for the public to pay homage at the Kozhikode Corporation office in the afternoon and an all-party condolence meeting was held at Tagore Centenary Hall. He was later cremated at the public crematorium on Mavoor Road.
He is survived by wife P.P. Susheela, and children Rukma and Athma.
