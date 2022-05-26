Former Kozhikode Mayor A. Sankaran dead

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Mayor of Kozhikode A. Sankaran, 83, passed away at a private hospital here on Thursday. He had been councillor of the Kozhikode Corporation for 10 years. During this time, he served as chairman of standing council for five years. In accordance with a pact within the Left coalition then, he became Mayor for a year in 1983. He had also participated in the International Mayors’ Conference in Paris. Previously, he was district president of the Congress (S) and State president of the Indian National Labour Congress. Later, he was State executive member of the NCP. He was also president of the District Sports Council.