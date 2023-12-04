Former cop’s books on women released

December 04, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - Kozhikode

Former police officer N.A. vinaya, who had published books regarding women’s role in society and the injustice they face, has released two books Alankarikkappetta Thadavara and Kalikkalavum Linga Neethiyum. The books were released in Kozhikode on Sunday by noted human rights activist Ananda Kanakam.

In Alankarikkappetta Thadavara, with the help of anecdotes and photographs, Ms. Vinaya explains how “managing the pallu of a sari is foremost in the minds of every woman whatever activity they are involved in, be it travelling in a bus, holding a child or even conducting a march through the street,” she said. Not just the sari, but most garments traditionally assigned to women, such as skirts and dresses are impediments to her freedom, she said.

Hair is another unwanted accessory in the body, says Ms. Vinaya. The book explores how women stay away from public spaces that are mostly dominated by men.

Kalikkalavum Linganeethiyum on the other hand explores the lack of physical activities for women. Ms. Vinaya finds this the reason for difference in physical strength and agility between men and women. Being the founder of WINGS (Women’s Integration and Growth Through Sports), an organisation that promotes sports among women, especially of the lower strata of society, she explores the changes regular physical activity could bring in their lives.

“Even after seven decades of independence, we have not yet reached a stage where women could travel alone freely at night without being sexually harassed,” Ms. Kanakam said. Corporation Councillor Alphonsa Mathew was present.