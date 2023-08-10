Forfeiture of properties of drug case accused begins in Kozhikode

August 10, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - Kozhikode

Following successful enforcement based on hotspot analyses against drug trafficking, a special squad under the Anti-Narcotics Cell has intensified measures to forfeit properties of suspected drug pushers and detain criminals who are still at large. Apart from the 20-member special squad, a drone camera surveillance team is also in action which has already helped police register 19 narcotic cases.

According to District Police Chief (Kozhikode city) Rajpal Meena, measures have been initiated to prepare the list of 10 habitual offenders in the city and submit it to the secretary of home affairs for further action. He also informed that another list of 17 habitual offenders had already been submitted for action under prevention of illicit trafficking.

As part of forfeiture measures, the police have so far impounded 28 vehicles of accused in drug trafficking cases. The vehicles were impounded following investigation reports that the accused purchased the vehicles using the money they mobilised from drug trafficking.

Police sources made it clear that a similar action would be initiated for the forfeiture of other properties and wealth amassed by convicts in drug trafficking cases. As part of stringent legal measures, the bail of such persons would be suspended with immediate effect.

Figures available with the City police confirmed that 1,716 cases related to drug abuse and drug trafficking were registered within the past seven months. It included over 300 cases registered last month alone. About 53 kg of ganja and 1,750 grams of MDMA were seized during the period.

Officers with the anti-narcotics squad said the launch of drone-based surveillance was found generating good results in flash enforcement activities. According to them, the support of drones would be used mainly around educational institutions and major hotspots covering some of the important streets and beach tourism destinations in the city.

“Cyber patrol has also been intensified in such a way to zero in on people who carry out drug sales misusing the social media space,” said a police officer attached to the cyber cell. Creators of suspected profiles would be identified with the help of the Kerala Police Cyberdome,” he added.

