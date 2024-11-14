ADVERTISEMENT

Forest squad nabs seven with smuggled sandalwood in Kozhikode

Updated - November 14, 2024 07:13 pm IST - Kozhikode

The squad seized 65 kg of sandalwood, apart from impounding three vehicles including a car fitted with KWA name board

The Hindu Bureau

A flying squad of the Forest department on Thursday seized 65 kg of smuggled sandalwood from a gang of seven in two separate search operations in Kozhikode district. In the first flash inspection conducted near the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) office, a car loaded with 40 kg of sandalwood was seized in the morning.

Forest department officers said five persons were in the car with the smuggled wood from Malaparamba. The suspects were identified as N. Shyamaprasad, V. Noufal, Shajudheen Mamukoya, C.T. Anil, and P.M. Mani. During the inspection, their vehicle was found to be fitted with the official name board of Kerala Water Authority to evade possible checking.

The remaining 25 kg of smuggled wood was seized from Kallanode village in a separate raid by the flying squad in the evening. Two motorcycle riders, T.C. Athul Shaji and Vishnu Vijayan, who allegedly carried the smuggled wood following the five-member gang’s instruction were also nabbed. A special squad led by Range Officer A.P. Sreejith from the Kozhikode circle led the flash raid.

Related Topics

crime / Kozhikode

