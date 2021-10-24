Forest squad arrests three sandalwood smugglers

Vehicles impounded with 50 kg of wood

A Forest Department squad from the Thamarassery range office on Sunday arrested three persons who were allegedly involved in a series of sandalwood smuggling cases.

The suspects, K. Abdurahiman, 35, T. Basheer, 43, and K. Abdulla, 67, were nabbed while they were trying to cart off the illegally purchased sandalwood in two separate vehicles. The vehicles were impounded along with 50 kg of sandalwood.

According to Forest officials, the three were suspected of involvement in a series of sandalwood theft cases under investigation in the Malabar region. They mainly targeted ripened trees nurtured by local landholders in private plantations.

They also confessed to the investigation team that they had carted off sandalwood trees from private properties at Karanthur, Machukulam, Vellannur, and Koyilandy.

Forest officers Bineesh Kumar, P. Jithesh, A. Prasanna Kumar, M. Vabeesh, and V.K. Praveen Kumar were part of the squad that nabbed the accused. They also seized a sharp sword from the gang.