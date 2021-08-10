Forest officials to visit land

Kozhikode

10 August 2021 00:51 IST

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran has directed Forest officials to visit Thusharagiri to study further action on the land that has to be handed over to previous owners based on the recent Supreme Court order.

Forest Additional Chief Conservator Rajesh Raveendran has been asked to assess the nature of the land and to ensure protection of environment and facilities for tourists.

The opinion of environmentalists would also be considered before taking any decision, the Minister said.

