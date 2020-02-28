Forest officials blamed for delay in hill highway work

Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran has accused forest officials of delaying the work on the hill highway.

Inaugurating the Kacherikkadavu bridge here on Friday, he said the Karnataka Forest Department should be blamed for delaying the hill highway work. Kerala forest officials too were taking a negative stand on the project. Even though the Forest Minister had given instructions, the officials were not taking necessary action. Twelve stretches were yet to be completed along the hill highway, he said.

The Minister said several applications were submitted to the Forest Department in connection with the highway.

The new bridge was built parallel to the existing narrow bridge across the Kootupuzha, connecting Ayyankunnu and Payam panchayats. The bridge, which links the State Highway 30 Thalassery - Coorg Road and the Valavapara - Kacherikkadavu Palathukadavu Road, is 66.96 m long and 11.5 m wide. There is a 1.50-m wide walkway on both sides. The construction was completed at a cost of ₹8.25 crore.