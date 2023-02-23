Forest office attack: one more witness turns hostile

February 23, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - Kozhikode

Two of the three officials who had repeatedly refused to depose as witnesses in the Thamarassery forest office attack case appeared before the Kozhikode Special Additional Sessions Court (Marad cases) on Thursday. Forest Range Officer Saju Varghese and Beat Forest Officer K. Subrahmanyan deposed before the court subsequent to an order issued by judge S.R. Syamlal who acted on an affidavit moved by Additional Public Prosecutor K. Raihanath.

During the in-camera proceedings, Mr. Subrahmanyan turned hostile as he could not identify any of the accused. Mr. Varghese testified on the losses faced by the Forest department in the attack. Though the officer was not an eyewitness, he was the custodian of the office and gave his testimony to the special investigation team probing the incident.

Civil police officer Suresh, the third witness who did not turn up for examination on Thursday, would be summoned on March 1. As part of recalling some key witnesses, the Additional Public Prosecutor also moved a petition in the court on Thursday seeking the examination of P.P. Sadanandan, a senior police officer who was part of the investigation team.

The court had completed the examination of all the other 26 witnesses except for the three officials. Though warrants had been issued against them, they had failed to testify during the trial. The prosecution was forced to move a separate affidavit as the absence of the three witnesses reportedly affected the probe into the case in which around 35 persons had been arrested on the charges of rioting, destruction of public property, and attack on government officials.

It was on December 1, 2022 that the trial began in the case. The prosecution was primarily dependent on certified copies of documents such as scene mahazar and statements of witnesses obtained from the court to try the case subsequent to the suspicious missing of the case diary. Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran had ordered an inquiry into the incident after the issue drew wide public attention.