Forest dept. seeks govt. nod for appointing consultancy to prepare DPR for Biological Park in Kozhikode

The Forest and Wildlife department has initiated steps to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed Biological Park at Perambra in Kozhikode district.

“Earlier, a team of officials had been tasked with drafting a master plan for the project. Now, we are seeking approval from the State government to appoint a consultancy for preparing a detailed project report and obtaining technical sanction,” Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran told The Hindu on Wednesday.

Initially, the proposal was to establish a Tiger Safari Park on a 280-acre plot owned by the Plantation Corporation of Kerala at Perambra within the Malabar Wildlife Sanctuary. This project was inspired by the Lion Safari Park at the Neyyar Wildlife Sanctuary, Thiruvananthapuram, to boost the tourism potential of north Kerala.

“The name of the proposed Tiger Safari Park project has been changed to adhere to the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority [NTCA], which restricts safari parks to areas adjoining tiger reserves. The DPR will help design the feasibility of the proposal and identify the funding agency, including the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board,” Mr. Saseendran said.

He added that the department would review the progress of the proposal next month. The Biological Park would have a zoo-like commercial drive-in where tourists could observe freely roaming animals.

The approval of the National Board for Wildlife, the apex body in India for all wildlife-related matters, National Tiger Conservation Authority, and the Central Zoo Authority, a statutory body of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, is required to proceed with the project.

A task force had already completed the survey of 120 hectares this February, and the land was handed over to the Revenue department. However, the modalities need to be worked out because of two elephant corridors adjoining the identified region. Subsequently, the area of the park would have to be reduced, officials said.

