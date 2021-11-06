Forest dept., police to tackle miscreants in ecotourism spots

Surveillance measures to be stepped up, more guards to be deployed

The Forest Department and the police have collectively decided to tackle miscreants in some of the popular ecotourism spots in Kozhikode district. The move is in the wake of a sexual abuse case in which a minor girl was exploited by a gang of four at the Janakikkad ecotourism spot.

Safety improvement measures include installation of closed-circuit television cameras, deployment of more security guards in interior areas and the improvement of existing surveillance measures at entrances. There is also a proposal to carry out more flash inspections by the local police and occasional inspections in abandoned and unoccupied houses around ecotourism spots which are frequented by drug addicts and miscreants.

According to Police and Forest Department sources, there are many proposals under their consideration to closely watch the movement of suspected persons to popular trekking spots, view points and forest areas. The main plan is to shut all the illegal entrances to such locations for improving tourists’ safety, they add.

Along with uniformed squads, the support of various local destination management committees will also be sought to increase safety measures in the wake of confidential complaints citing the entry of drug peddlers and substance addicts to distant rural tourism spots.

In one of the recent district-level meetings of the Tourism Department, a list of additional safety requirements had also been finalised for quick implementation at various ecotourism spots like Kakkayam and Kariyathumpara. It mainly includes the deployment of more security guards to prevent accidental drowning in water tourism destinations. Opening of police aid posts is one of the other major pending demands awaiting nod from the authorities.