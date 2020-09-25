‘Forest Dept. indifferent to farmers’ concerns’

Kozhikode

Classification of buffer zones around Malabar Wildlife Sanctuary

A section of farmer organisation activists on Thursday staged a protest against Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) M. Rajeevan at Thamarassery, alleging that the Forest Department was cold-shouldering farmers’ concerns over the classification of buffer zones around the Malabar Wildlife Sanctuary.

The DFO who had planned to visit a few project areas to convince people’s representatives of the exact boundary of the buffer zones dropped it in the course of the protest. “I withdrew from the move, as any public protest on this issue would end up in the violation of the COVID-19 protocol. If they [protesters] are not interested in discussing the issues, we are helpless,” he told reporters on Thursday.

The DFO also clarified that the proposed buffer zones would in no way affect the inhabited areas of Kattippara and Puthuppadi villages as propagated by a section of people. “If there is any concern, it should be addressed through proper channel, and the department is ready to hear the issues. Now, it is time such concerns were resolved,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, the protesters who shouted “DFO go back” slogans alleged that the Forest Department was trying to cover up the actual impact of the new regulations. They also complained that senior department officials were disinclined to hold discussions in the presence of those who were well-informed of the new regulations.