For taxi, bus operators in Kozhikode, safety comes first

Auto-rickshaw drivers engaged in fitting a protective plastic screen in a vehicle in Kozhikode city.

19 June 2020 23:56 IST

Protective plastic screen between driver and passengers is the latest addition in autos

Autorickshaw and taxi drivers and bus workers in the city have started adopting improved safety measures as a precaution against COVID-19. And they are going at it hammer and tongs to protect themselves and passengers from the disease.

With public transportation services limping back to normalcy in non-containment zones, operators are taking extra safety steps, taking into account the increasing number of commuters.

A protective plastic screen between the driver and passengers is the latest addition in autorickshaws in Kozhikode city. About 4,000 vehicles are likely to fit the screen to ensure physical distancing. This is in addition to the handwashing facility in autos.

Face shield is likely to be promoted among a large number of bus drivers and workers. Though it is expensive compared to masks, many are opting for it because of safety concerns. Disallowing passengers who are not wearing masks or refusing to follow the physical-distancing norm too has become a daily practice.

However, Sajeev Kumar, leader of an autorickshaw drivers’ union in the city, says people are voluntarily cooperating with precautionary measures along with drivers. “We have not come across any situation in which a passenger hesitates to follow norms. Though the physical-distancing concept is not financially viable for taxi service providers, they are strictly following it,” he adds.

Bus operators in the city say there is an increase in the number of commuters now in Kozhikode. Operators even have kept additional masks and sanitisers with them in case any traveller needs them.

The Motor Vehicles Department and the police too are closely monitoring vehicles to ensure compliance with safety protocol, suggestions on healthy ventilation and the break-the-chain campaign.