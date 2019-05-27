For migrant workers, safety remains a distant dream

They were neck-deep in highly contaminated water trying to repair a broken water pipeline inside a roadside trench. The two workers from Tamil Nadu were desperate as they had no motor pump to drain out the water. Unmindful of the comments made by passers-by, one of them took several dips in the water-filled trench trying to reconnect the pipes. The exercise continued for about two hours at Kozhikode’s East Hill junction on Saturday evening before they finally fixed the problem.

Employing migrant workers in hazardous conditions without proper equipment and protective gear continues in the city despite the stringent rules put in place by the local bodies and the Labour Department. Even after the asphyxiation of migrant labourers Narasimhan and Bhaskar Rao while cleaning a clogged sewer in the city and the death of Noushad, an autorickshaw driver, while trying to rescue the duo in 2015, manual workers continue to be used for such risky tasks.

“A few months ago, a migrant labourer engaged in painting work was trapped on top of a multi-storey building at Mukkom. He had no protective gear. The exhausted man was rescued when some local people spotted him on time,” says T. Rafeeque, a local resident, adding that there are several such incidents of labourers found working in unsafe locations.

In the last four years, four migrant workers lost their lives while working in unsafe construction sites within the city limits. They were killed as earth caved in during the unscientific land digging works. Though the police charged the contractors under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for flouting safety guidelines, there was no follow-up action to expose repeated offenders.

Babu Kanappally, a retired Labour Officer who was earlier in charge of enforcement activities in the sector, says sites of under-construction high-rise buildings are the riskiest places for manual labourers trained in plastering and painting works. He points out that those who get the work contract at the lowest quotes leave the whole task, including personal safety arrangements, to their hired labourers ignoring rules.

Fall protection accessories while working in high-rises are still a dream for manual labourers as they manage with just a pair of ropes or some ladders.

Facilities such as bolt on cable systems with cable fall arrester, track systems with climbing trolley or top-mounted self-retracting lifelines are seemingly luxury items for even big companies. Cleaning of deep dug wells and the repairing of broken water pipelines in deep trenches still top the lists of risky jobs given to manual labourers without taking proper safety measures.

Murugan, a Tamil Nadu native and one of the regular workers in the field, has a reason for undertaking such risks. “If we agree to such works at the lowest labour cost, we will get more such opportunities,” he says. The middle-aged man says it is the risk factor that wins them the means to survive in the urban area.