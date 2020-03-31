For many, lockdown a welcome break

Dancer Gayathri Muraleedharan says she now wakes up to the chirping of birds. It is something that she would like to do even when the lockdown days are over. But, her house at Chalappuram in Kozhikode is along the roadside and it is the loud noises of vehicles that are likely to greet her after the 21-day period.

The lockdown has taught many people to acknowledge the finer aspects of life and value many things that they tended to neglect in the mad rush of daily life. “I just learnt that my daughter could draw. We never encouraged her to try it in the past,” says homemaker Lahana Sarath.

For jeweller Dayanand, the lockdown has been an opportunity for “system refresh”, which, he says, should be done at least once a fortnight every year. “I now understand myself better,” says he.

For families in which both partners are working, the lockdown has come as an opportunity for family bonding. “We are usually never home during the day. Now, we sit together and talk for hours and share household work. This time together was much needed,” says Kunhu Fazal, an entrepreneur.

At many homes, under the careful watch of elders, children are getting valuable life lessons. “Earlier, I had to run after my kids to sit down and eat. Nowadays, they are at the table on their own, at the right time,” says Reena A.K., a homemaker.

People are also undergoing some major lifestyle changes due to the lockdown, the prominent of which is minimalism. “We have learnt to use our resources carefully, especially in the kitchen, be it cooking oil or cooking gas,” says Ms.Muraleedharan. Many say minimalism could also help in cutting costs, in view of the uncertain days ahead. There are others who feel that they are on a healthier diet these days, with junk food out of the way.