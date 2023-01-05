HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

For elderly visitors to Kalolsavam venues, age is just a number

January 05, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
An elderly woman immersed in enjoying the Yakshagana performance at the State School Kalolsavam in Kozhikode on Thursday.

An elderly woman immersed in enjoying the Yakshagana performance at the State School Kalolsavam in Kozhikode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Sakeer Hussain

The Kalosavam spirit has proven yet again that age is just a number.

Like their younger counterparts, senior citizens too have their eyes glued to the stage as they wait for performances each time. “It’s our grandchildren’s generation that rules the stages now. Our pleasure is to see them in front of our eyes and carry home the lively memories,” says Abdul Khader, a 73-year-old from Malappuram, who came to watch the Kalolsavam with his wife. “Distance is hardly a matter of concern as we go to such locations and enjoy dance performances,” he says.

Feroke native P.C. Sundaran is ready to walk to distantly located venues for watching his favourite art forms. The 75-year-old says it is a rare chance to see the best talents perform free of cost.

Some of the elderly were winners in various events during their school life. “Though there were no organised festivals like this with bigger arrangements, we used to win prizes for stage items like mimicry, mono act, and group song,” says T. Vijayan, who was at Vikram Maidan, the main venue, on Thursday along with his son.

The organisers say a major section of the elderly visitors consists of retired teachers who were associated with such events during their career. There are also veteran artistes and trainers who want to partake of this feast of arts, they add.

“It gives immense happiness to walk around these venues where children celebrate their life and talents. We really go back to our school days,” says Sujitha B. Kammath, another senior citizen, who was seen capturing selfies with her friends. “I had participated in State-level group song competitions,” she adds.  

Related Topics

Kerala State School Arts Festival

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.