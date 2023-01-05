For Captain Vikram’s parents, Kalolsavam brings back memories

January 05, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Kozhikode

As Vikram Maidan took centre stage at the 61st State School Kalolsavam, an elderly couple in the city struggled to control their emotions. Captain Vikram’s father P.K.P.V. Panicker and mother Kalyani Panicker were once again revisiting their days with their beloved son P.V. Vikram, who attained martyrdom in the Kargil War in 1999.

“We still remember his passion for fancy dress competition, imitating street dwellers. The funniest side was the imitation of the unique sounds of people,” recalled Lt. Col. (Retd.) Panicker, at his house near Kallayi in the city. Those days, singing Hindi numbers along with his brother Keshav was also a craze for Vikram, said the 79-year old, who visited the venue on Wednesday.

Captain Vikram’s initial years of schooling was at Kendriya Vidyalaya -1 at East Hill in the city. Though the family relocated to other places, they returned to Kozhikode when he was in Class XI. Captain Vikram’s NCC C-Certificate examination that paved the way for his entry to the Indian Army was held at the West Hill ground, which was later named after him.

“It was in 1995 that he cleared the C-Certificate exam and joined the Army in 1996. He was in fact following my path after my retirement from the Army in 1994,” said Lt. Col. (Retd.) Panicker, who leads motivational sessions at schools. A venue named after a youth who sacrificed his life for the country would definitely inspire youngsters, he said.

The elderly couple also expressed their wish to have a bust of their son set up on the ground. They said it would have also been great if the organisers had displayed some information related to Captain Vikram at the venue.

Parade ground

Army officers at West Hill who handed over the parade ground for the first time for an external event said they were happy to cooperate with the festival organisers. The ground was handed over for the event after making alternative arrangements for parade and other emergency landing needs. “We are happy that it has helped the organisers and participants plan the programmes well. We wholeheartedly accept their notes of gratitude,” said a senior Army officer.

The organising committee members said all arrangements were in place to invite Captain Vikram’s parents to the valedictory session of the Kalolsavam.

