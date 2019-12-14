Football tournament to promote healthy lifestyle

As part of the public campaign initiated under the Aardram Mission project, the Department of Health Services, in association with the National Health Mission (NHM), will organise a State-level football tournament for health department staff at Moozhikkal on Saturday. Health Minister K.K. Shylaja will open the tournament at 6 p.m.

District Medical Officer V. Jayasree told reporters here on Friday that the tournament would highlight the need for a healthy lifestyle, diet and regular exercise for a healthy living. The tournament would draw the participation of officials from all the 14 districts, she said.

A friendly match between teams representing the media, health and revenue departments would be part of the campaign event. Videos explaining the message of the sporty campaign would be screened for the public at the venue.