Football tournament to promote healthy lifestyle

As part of the public campaign initiated under the Aardram Mission project, the Department of Health Services, in association with the National Health Mission (NHM), will organise a State-level football tournament for health department staff at Moozhikkal on Saturday. Health Minister K.K. Shylaja will open the tournament at 6 p.m.
District Medical Officer V. Jayasree told reporters here on Friday that the tournament would highlight the need for a healthy lifestyle, diet and regular exercise for a healthy living. The tournament would draw the participation of officials from all the 14 districts, she said.
A friendly match between teams representing the media, health and revenue departments would be part of the campaign event. Videos explaining the message of the sporty campaign would be screened for the public at the venue.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.