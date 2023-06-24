Football fans from Pullavoor in Kozhikode donate blood on Messi’s birthday

June 24, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - Kozhikode

Pullavoor, a hamlet in Kozhikode known for the ‘cut-outs war’ between football enthusiasts, is back in the limelight with Lionel Messi’s fans choosing to celebrate his birthday on Saturday by donating blood.

Argentina Football Fans Kerala joined hands with the Omassery unit of Blood Donors Kerala (BDK) and MVR Cancer Center and Research Institute to organise a blood donation camp at Government L.P. School, Pullavoor, in which 52 people voluntarily donated blood.

“Messi is a class apart. We want everyone to celebrate his birthday,” said Noushir Nellikode, coordinator of BDK Omassery unit, who was also instrumental in erecting the 30-feet cut-out of Messi on Cherupuzha, a tributary of the Chaliyar river, during the World Cup. Later, fans of Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar too put up even bigger cut-outs on the river.

However, this is not the first time the football crazy population of Pullavoor is celebrating Messi’s birthday. “We usually give feasts to residents in old age homes or special schools. We also distribute meals to the destitute. This year we wanted to do something we haven’t done before,” said Mr. Nellikode.

The New Friends Arts and Sports Club of Pullavoor, that Mr. Nellikode represents, has celebrated every win of the Argentinian football team, including the World Cup and the Copa América by engaging in charitable activities. They often distribute medicines to the needy.