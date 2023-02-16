ADVERTISEMENT

Football, cricket tournaments for hotel workers held

February 16, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Kozhikode

Event held as part of sensitising them against substance abuse

The Hindu Bureau

Cricket and football tournaments were organised for hotel workers in Kozhikode on Tuesday night as part of sensitising them against substance abuse. Assistant Commissioner (Narcotic Cell) Prakasan Padannayil and Assistant Commissioner (Traffic) A.J. Johnson opened the tournaments that were hosted by the city-based Rahmath Hotel. Minister for Ports and Museums Ahammad Devarkovil gave away prizes to the winners. He also lauded the unique sports initiative in support of the ongoing anti-narcotic campaign by the State government. Organising committee members Muhammad Suhail and Mohammed Subair were present. 

