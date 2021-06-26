Food safety squads resume surprise checks in hotels

21 units found preparing food in unhygienic environments

Noticing stray incidents of food poisoning, food safety squads have resumed surprise inspections at restaurants and hotels delivering takeaways. In the initial round of the special drive, food was found being prepared in unhygienic environments at 21 units.

Members of the squads said they had covered 110 outlets with the support of three field-level units in a week. Food samples were collected from 30 places for examination.

After the easing of regulations, food-based ventures have been doing brisk business. There are even entrepreneurs who ventured into the business without obtaining licence. Wayside food stalls also mushroomed following the suspension of dine-in services at hotels and restaurants.

Meanwhile, consumer forum activists in Kozhikode said it was strange that hoteliers who had campaigned against wayside food delivery citing poor hygiene were caught for the same offence. They also pointed out that more such cases would come to light if food safety squads went ahead with surprise inspections.

“In urban areas, the demand for takeaways is high, and it often ends up in quality norms being given a go-by. Many restaurants are operating with skeletal staff,” said a former Food Safety Department official. He called upon customers to remain vigilant and report unhealthy practices in view of public safety.