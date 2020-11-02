Food Safety drive to check quality of jaggery in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

02 November 2020 00:07 IST

Presence of adulterants in jaggery a concern

The Food Safety Department has decided to conduct a week-long special drive in the district to test the quality of jaggery available in the open market and prevent the trade of adulterated products. The service of a mobile testing unit will be used for the drive that will be launched on Monday.

Coordinators of the drive said they had noticed the increased presence of cheaper sweeteners and colours in different types of jaggery available in the market. The initiative would give consumers and wholesale traders an opportunity to check the quality of products using the department’s lab facilities free of cost, they added.

Many traders on S.M. Street are expected to benefit from the free testing drive. Small scale units engaged in the production of jaggery in different parts of the district may also make use of the opportunity to check the quality of products.

Advertising

Advertising

M.D. Babychan, Assistant Commissioner, Food Safety, Kozhikode, said his team had come across several test results that indicated the presence of adulterants in palm and sugar cane jaggery. “Since the products are widely used for the preparation of a number of other food items, proper vigil is crucial to ensure better health,” he added.

According to Mr. Babychan, the drive is also aimed at creating awareness among consumers. Ways to identify good quality jaggery would be explained, he added.

A few years ago, there were several incidents of poor quality jaggery being brought to the city from other States for wholesale and retail trade. In most cases, the details of suppliers were unknown. Some traders had complained about the presence of sand and chemicals in the products.