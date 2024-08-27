Food Safety dept. in Kozhikode to begin drive to check adulteration ahead of Onam

The Food Safety department in Kozhikode is planning to launch a drive from September first week to ensure the quality of food stuff being supplied in the market for Onam in the district.

A. Sakeer Hussain, Assistant Commissioner, Food Safety, says the focus areas will be milk and its products, jaggery, ghee, banana chips, and the ingredients for preparing payasam (pudding). Five squads of the department will conduct inspections across the district and collect samples on alternate days. The department has 13 circles in Kozhikode. Action will be initiated based on the quality check report of the samples, Mr. Hussain says.

“Banned colours were found to have been used in jaggery during the inspections conducted in previous years. There had been sale of substandard milk as well, including what is being imported from other States,” he points out.

There have been reports about the sale of spurious milk from Tamil Nadu during the Onam season. The Dairy Development department had earlier seized litres of urea-mixed milk coming from the neighbouring State. The urea was suspected to be added for increasing its solids-not-fat content. The milk producers do this to strengthen the milk, an official says.

It is learnt that inspections will also be carried out surrounding check-posts to keep an eye on the stock arriving from across the border. There is a possibility of adulterated food stuff coming to the State during the festival season. The sale of coconut oil, ghee, jaggery, pulses, and payasam kits sees a rise. Road-side sale of various types of puddings is also expected go up. Hotels and restaurants, bakeries, markets, road-side stalls, and manufacturing units could be under the scanner.

